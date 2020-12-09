CPEC will bring prosperity to the region: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said the friendly relations between Pakistan and China were setting new direction of socio-economic development, and the CPEC would bring prosperity to the region. Talking with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here on Tuesday, the chairman Senate said the exchange of parliamentary delegations had enhanced bilateral social, political, and economic relations.

He said parliamentary democracy played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral contacts. Sanjrani said the promotion of people-to-people contacts would further strengthen economic partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador said the two countries' vision of development and the CPEC would turn this region into a hub of international trade. He said Pakistan was a very important country for China, and "we are jointly making efforts for regional development."

