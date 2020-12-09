AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Numbers of coronavirus patients increasing everyday: Asad

  • Asad Umar said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was holdings failed gatherings and the government was not scared about them.
APP 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the numbers of COVID-19 patients were increasing day by day as its second wave was more lethal as compared to first so everyone should adopt caring measures to control it from spreading at large scale in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition parties should take the virus as a serious threat and they have to avoid to hold public gatherings during this crucial time of pandemic.

He said, the opposition parties were intentionally playing with lives of the people and pushing them into danger by holding public gatherings in this time.

The minister said during the first wave of coronavirus the government had controlled the deadly virus with adopting effective policy and at that time opposition parties did not show rigidness over the issue but now they were not cooperating in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said it was wrong that deaths were happened in the Peshawar hospital due to non availability of the oxygen but it was a criminal negligence, adding the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had ordered to investigate the matter.

The oxygen was available in all the governmental hospitals according to need, he added.

Asad Umar said, the Pakistan Democratic Movement was holdings failed gatherings and the government was not scared about them.

To another query about coronavirus vaccine, he said vaccine for the deadly virus would be available in the first quarter of 2021 and it would be provided to health workers and old citizens on priority basis.

Asad Umar

Numbers of coronavirus patients increasing everyday: Asad

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters