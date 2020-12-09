Punjab cabinet approves setting up five cement plants: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the 38th cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved setting up of five cement plants worth around Rs 200 billion in the province.

Addressing a press conference here at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), she said that under the policy of providing ease to do business, NOCs,for setting up cement plants, were issued within 90 days for the first time. She said the policy to recruit local teachers in far flung/ under developed areas was approved in order to address shortage of teachers.

The cabinet also approved an aid package of Rs109 million for 20 districts of Punjab affected from locust onslaught, rain and flood, she highlighted.

She said as per Chief Minister’s vision of digital Punjab, online admission system was approved, saying the "Higher Education department has been given a nod to enter into an agreement with the Bank of Punjab for online college admissions".

She said the cabinet also approved the transfer of 697 lands of privatization board to the divisional commissioners for auction.

The cabinet approved Women Hostel Authority Bill, 2020, forensic audit report of Auqaf department for 2015–18 and legislation regarding Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, 2019.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that recommendations of resource mobilization committee for revision in the Transport department fee would be reviewed and the cabinet's standing committee for legislation would submit its final recommendations.

Punjab cabinet also approved a proposal to develop Children & Family Park on 70 Kanal land in Shahdara; recruitment of 1142 Educators against vacant seats in DG Khan; appointment of Prof. Dr Shaukat Pervaiz as Rector University of Faisalabad and Prof. Dr Syed-ul-Hassan Chishti as VC University of Sialkot.

Responding to a question regarding PDM movement and its activities, Dr Firdous categorically stated that the agenda of every party in PDM was based on self-interest, adding that if PDM wanted to gauge its worth it should bring vote of no confidence in the assembly.

She said a few political jugglers were putting the lives of innocent people in danger-- just for the sake of their vested interests. The government, she said, was not creating any hurdle in the way of opposition, but the rule of law will prevail if there would be "any violation of law".

Dr Firdous said that PDM wished to walk on a collision course with the state institutions just for their political benefits and mileage, but the government would not provide any such opportunity.

She said that the 'Calibri Queen' was moving door to door and begging support but the people have already rejected PML-N narrative and stance both.