CM for working jointly to eliminate corruption from country

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday stressed the need of joint efforts to eliminate menace of corruption for durable development of the country and the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Anti-Corruption Establishment and NAB Balochistan in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day.

The seminar was attended by Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazil Asghar, University of Balochistan Vice Chancellor Shafiq Rehman, Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt, NAB Balochistan Director General Farmanullah Khan, Chief Minister Inspection Team Chairman Haider Ali Shikwa, Information Secretary Shah Irfan Gharshin, Provincial Secretaries, Director Officers and representatives of civil society, including the General Directorate of Inquiries and Anti-Corruption Balochistan.

The Chief Minister said the corruption could not be limited to financial matters only, we must also focus on the prevention of corruption in other sectors along with financial corruption, wrong decision making and moral corruption.

“Everyone has to fulfill their responsibility against the corruption for the betterment of the society,” he said.

The CM said it was our constitutional responsibility to ensure the protection of public assets and its proper use while we could improve the system by formulating the right decisions and consistent policies.

“When we make the right decisions, corruption will automatically begin to decline," he added.

Jam noted in our traditions and culture this trend was almost non-existent but unfortunately over the last few decades the supremacy and superiority of capital in society, delay in decision making and injustice have destroyed our society.

Where there is injustice, there will never be progress and prosperity, the chief minister said.

He said the eradication of corruption was most essential for establishment of good governance and development of the area, adding, the incumbent provincial government has main objective to curb cause of corruption from departments because without it development is not possible.

“In this regard, attention is being paid to strengthen the Anti-Corruption Department and the Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) as much as possible,” he said.

The chief minister said the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the CMIT and NAB Balochistan to eradicate the menace of corruption was a reflection of the joint efforts of the present government and the National Accountability Bureau.

He emphasized that besides creating awareness among the people against corruption, transparency, effective monitoring, merit and proper use of procedures in institutions could be ensured and given to the rightful claimant.

For the first time in the province, the Public Finance Management Act has been implemented to adopt the provincial PSDP strategy for achieving the sustainable development goals, under which only approved projects will be included in the next PSDP, he maintained adding it is the responsibility of the state to provide basic services to the people.