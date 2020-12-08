AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Pakistan

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

  • Four Pakistanis have been named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, as these honourees were shortlisted from an original list of 600 entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers.
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Dec 2020

Four Pakistanis have been named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, as these honourees were shortlisted from an original list of 600 entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers.

The Pakistani honourees from the 10th Issue of the Forbes 30 under 30 list are as follows:

Sana Khan - Game Design: Sana Khan is a 29-year-old Program Manager at Google, where she leads the market strategy and hardware planning for the tech giant's cloud gaming service Stadia. She spearheaded initiatives such as 'Stadia's Free Play Days', which was enacted during the onset of the pandemic for financially constrained gamers, in addition to initiating a scholarship program for women developers.

Asad J. Malik - Marketing and Advertising: Having completed his Bachelors in Arts and Sciences from Bennington College, Asad J. Malik moved to the United States in 2016, and has since been pioneering using augmented reality for the purpose of storytelling. The 24-yer-old creator of Jadu AR, an application that creates holograms and immersive 3D performances (with TikTok stars and prominent musicians) to make it a more immersive experience for listeners.

Faizan Bhatty - Marketing and Advertising: As a student at the University of Pennsylvania, Faizan Bhatty and his colleague Kenan Saleh co-founded Halo Cars in 2019, as a means to create a new space for rideshare vehicles and a way for Uber and Lyft drivers to earn more money. The company has since amassed $500,000 from investors, and eventually purchased by Lyft within a year of its inception.

Danish Dhamani - Education: Danish Dhamani is a Pakistani native, who grew up in East Africa, and based on his experiences and difficulties in public speaking as a child, created a speech-coaching application known as Oral AI, with his classmates at Drexel University in 2017. From corporate clients including Hewlett Packard, Comcast and IBM, and individuals who pay $10 per month, Oral AI found 5,000 active monthly users, and raised $2.3 million in seed funding.

Pakistan Forbes 30 under 30 Entrepreneurship

