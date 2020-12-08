Pakistan
Pakistan attains revocation of illegal registration of trademark ‘KERNAL’ Dawood
- The adviser said that “I thank Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan (REAP) for bringing the issue to Ministry of Commerce’s notice.”
08 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said that Pakistan have achieved cancellation of illegal registration of the trademark “KERNAL” by a rice company overseas.
This was tantamount to unfair use of intellectual property of Pakistan, as the word is similar to SUPER KERNEL, a premium Pakistani rice variety; the adviser said this on his official twitters account.
The adviser said that “I thank Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan (REAP) for bringing the issue to Ministry of Commerce’s notice.”
“I urge exporters to keep informing MOC of such violations so that we can protect Pakistan’s intellectual property overseas,” he said.
By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM
Pakistan attains revocation of illegal registration of trademark ‘KERNAL’ Dawood
Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America
COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Read more stories
Comments