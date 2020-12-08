Markets
Wall Street dips at open on rising virus cases; eyes on stimulus deal
- The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.91 points, or 0.24pc, at 3,683.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.77 points, or 0.13pc, to 12,503.17 at the opening bell.
08 Dec 2020
Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases threatened to hamper an economic revival, while investors awaited progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 U.S. relief package.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.84 points, or 0.24pc, at the open to 29,997.95.
