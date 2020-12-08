Markets
Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 tonnes feed barley
- Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Tuesday.
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.
