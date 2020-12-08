Sports
Australia win to stop India T20 series sweep
08 Dec 2020
SYDNEY: Australia held on for a thrilling 12-run victory in a dead-rubber final T20-international against India Tuesday despite an imperious knock of 85 from Virat Kohli.
Once the Indian skipper was out 11 balls from the finish, his team's hopes diminished and they failed to sweep the series after wins in the opening two games.
Matthew Wade hit his highest T20 score of 80, while an eventful Glenn Maxwell half-century lifted Australia to 186 for five after India won the toss.
India were 174 for seven in reply.
Maxwell survived two reviews, was caught off a no-ball, and had a six prevented by the athletic Sanju Samson fielding over the rope before finishing with 54 off 36 balls.
