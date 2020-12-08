Markets
Indonesian 2021 palm oil exports will be unaffected by tariff hikes
- Indonesia announced higher export levies last week, to fund its biodiesel programme, which requires diesel in Indonesia be blended with 30pc bio content made of palm.
08 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia is still in line to export 36 million tonnes of palm oil next despite a recent tariff hike on exports, an official told a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
"In 202,1 it is projected that there will be an increase in export volume," Eddy Abdurrachman, president director of the country's Estate Crop Fund said.
"Even though there is a tariff increase, it will not affect the performance of our palm oil exports," he said, adding that exports this year is expected at 32 million tonnes.
