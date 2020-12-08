Sri Lankan shares rise for 11th session as financial, industrial stocks gain

Sri Lankan shares rose for an 11th straight session on Tuesday, riding on gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended up 1.39pc at 6,564, its highest closing level since Feb. 23, 2018.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 326.2 million from 213.5 million in the previous session.

Browns Investments Plc and Hatton National Bank Plc were the top boosts to the index, ending the day 10.7pc and 5.4pc higher, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 225.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.21 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.1 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:39 GMT.

Equity market turnover was 4.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.