Pakistan
Afghanistan registers 230 new COVID-19 positive cases
- Six patients have died over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,908 since the outbreak in February in Afghanistan, the statement added.
08 Dec 2020
KABUL: A total of 230 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 48,363 in the country, a statement of the Public Health Ministry released here Tuesday said.
Six patients have died over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,908 since the outbreak in February in Afghanistan, the statement added.
According to the statement, 49 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered one to 38,033.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Afghanistan registers 230 new COVID-19 positive cases
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments