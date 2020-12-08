Markets
New York coffee biased to rise towards $1.2390
08 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: New York March coffee is biased to break a resistance at $1.2025 per lb and rise towards $1.2390.
The resistance is identified as the 61.8pc retracement of the downtrend from $1.3565 to $1.0485.
The consolidation in the range of $1.1660-$1.2390 looks like forming a continuation pattern.
