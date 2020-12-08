Markets
Iran's GTC tenders for about 30,000 tonnes sunflower oil
- Traders said the GTC was believed to have purchased about 30,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in a previous tender which closed on Nov. 30.
08 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued a new international tender to purchase about 30,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, European traders said on Tuesday.
The tender also closes on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
