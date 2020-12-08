AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.29%)
BR30 22,199 Increased By ▲ 55.08 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By ▲ 45.75 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,658 Increased By ▲ 32.39 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk

  • While the World Bank's revised forecast was worse than its previous estimate of a decline of 6.9%, it was slightly better than the government's forecast of an 8.5%-9.5% GDP drop this year.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

MANILA: The World Bank expects Philippine economic growth to bounce back in the next two years after a worse-than-projected decline in output in 2020, as the country gradually eases coronavirus curbs to allow for more business activity.

The Southeast Asian economy is forecast to grow 5.9% next year, the World Bank told a media briefing, stronger that its earlier forecast of 5.3%, and gain more momentum in 2022, with growth projected at 6.0%.

That should lead to a reduction in poverty, which is estimated to have worsened this year as the pandemic may have pushed 2.7 million more Filipinos into poverty, based on the World Bank's poverty yardstick of living under $3.20 a day.

The Philippines, which before the pandemic was one of Asia's fastest growing economies, is expected to post a deeper-than-expected contraction of 8.1% this year, the World Bank said, due to the lockdowns and damage caused by recent typhoons.

While the World Bank's revised forecast was worse than its previous estimate of a decline of 6.9%, it was slightly better than the government's forecast of an 8.5%-9.5% GDP drop this year.

The World Bank said its forecasts for growth in 2021 were not without risks. "The possible resurgence of COVID-19 is the most significant downside risk to the outlook," said Rong Qian, a senior World Bank economist.

With more than 440,000 infections and 8,500 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest coronavirus caseload in Southeast Asia. The country aims to start vaccinating millions of people against COVID-19 next year.

"Our baseline forecasts do not assume that a vaccine will be rolled out very soon. If it is rolled out next year this will constitute upside risk," Qian said.

Coronavirus World Bank

World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters