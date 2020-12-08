AVN 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (7.4%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
DCL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.04%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.94%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.66%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUBC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.05%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 100.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
PIOC 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
PPL 89.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.69%)
PSO 200.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.49%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.46%)
UNITY 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,395 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (0.14%)
BR30 22,135 Decreased By ▼ -9.34 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By ▲ 27.35 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,637 Increased By ▲ 10.65 (0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Report into NZ mosque attack faults focus on Militants terror risks, firearms licensing

  • The report revealed Tarrant was treated by doctors in Dunedin city in the months leading up to the attack after accidentally shooting himself, but staff never alerted police to his injuries.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

WELLINGTON: A report into last year's Christchurch mosque massacre said New Zealand security agencies were "almost exclusively" focused on the threat from militant terrorism, and police failed to enforce proper checks on firearm licenses.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry, however, said despite the shortcomings, there were no failings within government agencies that would have alerted them to the imminent attack by Brenton Tarrant, a white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019.

"The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack. But these were both failings and for that I apologise," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement after the report was released.

Ardern received global praise for her compassionate response to the attack and for swiftly banning the sale of the high-capacity semi-automatic weapons used. She also launched a global movement against online extremism.

However, authorities were criticised for ignoring repeated warnings from the Muslim community that hate crimes against them were escalating.

The 800-page report said there was an inappropriate concentration of resources on the threat of extremist terrorism, as opposed to other threats including white supremacists.

But this did not contribute to the attack not being detected, it added.

The government accepted all 44 recommendations made by the report, including establishing a new national intelligence and security agency, and appointing a minister to coordinate the government's response to the report.

The government said it would also act on a proposal for the police to better identify, record and respond to hate crimes.

HATE CRIMES

Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for the attack, which left dozens injured.

In its response to the report, the government said it would tighten firearm licensing laws, strengthen counter-terrorism laws, act on laws related to hate-motivated activity and inciting hatred against an individual or a group.

It would also create an ethnic community ministry and a graduate programme for ethnic communities to support the country's diverse population.

The report revealed Tarrant was treated by doctors in Dunedin city in the months leading up to the attack after accidentally shooting himself, but staff never alerted police to his injuries.

The report recommended introducing mandatory reporting of firearm injuries to New Zealand police by health professionals.

"Ultimately, this roughly 800 page report can be distilled into one simple premise. Muslim New Zealanders should be safe. Anyone who calls New Zealand home, regardless of race, religion, sex or sexual orientation should be safe," Ardern said.

Jacinda Ardern Christchurch mosque attack Brenton Tarrant

Report into NZ mosque attack faults focus on Militants terror risks, firearms licensing

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters