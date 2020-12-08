Spot gold may extend gains into $1,881-$1,899 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend its gains into $1,881-$1,899 range, as it cleared a key resistance at $1,847 per ounce.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% retracement on the downtrend from $1,898.81 to $1,764.29. The break above this level confirms a total reversal of the trend.

Immediate support is at $1,857.10, a break below which could cause a drop into $1,832-$1,847 range.

On the daily chart, the surge on Monday signals the progress of a wave X, which may travel to $1,912, the 23.6% projection analysis on the downtrend from $1,965.33.

This wave X may turn out to be a resumption of the uptrend once gold rises above $1,912.

