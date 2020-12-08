CBOT soybeans end mixed on strong exports, South American rains

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mixed on Monday amid strong US exports and crop-boosting weekend rains in South America, traders said.

CBOT January soybeans settled down 4-1/2 cents at $11.58-1/2 per bushel.

CBOT January soymeal ended down $3.20 at $382.30 per short ton. January soyoil was down 0.38 cent at 38.03 cents per lb.

Weekend storms brought needed precipitation to northern and central Brazil, but crops there need more rain following early season dryness.

Traders are looking ahead to Thursday's US Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report, which is expected to show smaller crops in Argentina and Brazil.

China imported 9.59 million tonnes, up from 8.28 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, as more American cargoes arrived in the fourth quarter.

The USDA on Monday said 2.297 million tonnes of US soybeans were inspected for export last week, above expectations for 1.5 to 2.2 million tonnes.