PARTLY FACETIOUS: Shahbaz's approach to politics better than his brother's

"Once you are no longer occupying a certain position all perks/benefits associated with that position evaporate.''

"That's not strictly true - Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power and barred from standing for elections but was allowed to hand- pick his successor who ensured his protocol where ever he went...."

"Right but the court decided against him.....anyway by and large I agree - once a party loses elections it is in the wilderness; Zardari sahib by managing to keep Sindh is much more relevant than Nawaz Sharif's party with more seats...."

"Zardari sahib has a Phd in politics while Nawaz Sharif has a....has a..."

"I would have to say that our three time prime minister has an FA in politics...."

"FA as in Failure Always?"

"Don't be facetious - anyway an FA degree does not strengthen our ability to analyze, that comes with more study."

"What about Maryam Nawaz or Shahbaz Sharif?"

"Maryam Nawaz's academic qualifications are not impressive and I say this in spite of her recent use of the refrain from Shakespeare's Julius Caesar - you know when Mark Antony cleverly harps on the phrase but Brutus is an honorable man while citing his dishonorable actions..."

"Imitation is the best form of flattery and who better to imitate than Shakespeare."

"Indeed anyway Shahbaz Sharif has a matriculation in politics..."

"I thought his politics were rooted in ground realities and..."

"If you play second fiddle to anyone, anyone, you cannot be a Phd. Even Bilawal doesn't play second fiddle to his dad...."

"Speaking of Shahbaz Sharif I am sure he must be angry at his niece for referring to him as her dad's loyalist and by extension loyal to her...."

"Perhaps she reckons he would not hear of it as he is in jail - I mean does he have television in jail."

"Chauhan the minister should provide one to him especially...."

"That would be sensible - anyway two things my friend - did you note that Maryam Nawaz was careful to say that Shahbaz Sharif took her to another room and in isolation told her that he would never be disloyal to his brother ! I doubt if Shahbaz Sharif would ever say that to her - yes he would say it to his brother though why he would say that to Nawaz Sharif given that he has shown again and again that in spite of offers he did not go against his brother....."

"Hmmmm, Maryam Nawaz is the one who said on television that she had no property in Pakistan leave alone abroad..."

"Right and that my friend is the gift to the world that Trump gave: by openly talking about fake news, read propaganda. Anyway the second thing is her claim that resignations en masse are under discussion and that maybe what she and her dad want but PPP is unlikely to agree and for good reason."

"As they say two wrongs makes one right."

"It's the other way round - two wrongs don't make a right."

"And that shows you haven't passed even kindergarten in Pakistani politics."

