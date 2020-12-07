Markets
Nasdaq hits record high; S&P 500, Dow open lower
- At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67.35 points, or 0.22pc, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18pc, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.40 points, or 0.19pc, at 12,487.63.
07 Dec 2020
The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.
