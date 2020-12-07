World
Swiss say Pfizer/Biontech will deliver 3 million doses of vaccine
- With two doses likely to be necessary, the contract means one and half million people in the country could be vaccinated, the government added in a statement.
ZURICH: Switzerland has signed a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech to deliver 3 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine, the government said on Monday.
With two doses likely to be necessary, the contract means one and half million people in the country could be vaccinated, the government added in a statement.
Switzerland has also signed agreements with two other vaccine manufacturers - Moderna and AstraZeneca.
All three vaccines are undergoing the approval process by SwissMedic.
