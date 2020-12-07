AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Alongside Sisi, Macron says France will sell arms to Egypt irrespective of rights

  • French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the sale of weapons to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo’s ability to counter terrorism in the region.
  • Both states - which share concerns about instability across the Sahel, threats from jihadist groups in Egypt and the political vacuum in Libya - have cultivated closer economic and military ties.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the sale of weapons to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo’s ability to counter terrorism in the region, a comment likely to draw the ire of critics.

Both states - which share concerns about instability across the Sahel, threats from jihadist groups in Egypt and the political vacuum in Libya - have cultivated closer economic and military ties during President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s rise to power.

But 17 French and international human rights groups issued a statement ahead of a visit by Sisi to France, accusing Macron of turning a blind eye to what they say are increasing violations of freedoms by Sisi’s government.

“I will not condition matters of defence and economic cooperation on these disagreements (over human rights),” Macron said during a joint press conference with Sisi after the two leaders held talks in the Elysee Palace.

“It is more effective to have a policy of demanding dialogue than a boycott which would only reduce the effectiveness of one our partners in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

French officials have dismissed criticism, saying the government had a policy of avoiding public declarations about other countries’ rights records and instead raises concerns in private.

Drums rolled and trumpets blared as the French Republican Guard cavalry earlier escorted Sisi through the centre of the capital and across the Seine over the Pont des Invalides. A masked Macron welcomed him at the Elysee Palace.

Nevertheless, even within French officialdom there are doubts about the close embrace of Sisi, who has presided while thousands of opponents have been jailed.

“I don’t know what we gain from this visit. It’s business as usual,” said one French diplomat, deploring Macron’s position.

Between 2013-2017, France was the main weapons supplier to Egypt. Those contracts have dried up, including deals for more Rafale fighter jets and warships that had been at an advanced stage. Diplomats say that is as much to do with financing issues as with France’s response to human rights concerns.

Sisi dismissed the accusations of human rights abuses.

“It is not appropriate for you to present the Egyptian state and everything it does for its people and for the stability of the region, as an oppressive regime,” Sisi said.

“We do not have anything to be afraid of or embarrassed about it, we are a nation that is striving to build a future for its people in extremely harsh conditions in a region of great turmoil.”

Macron said the release of members of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) was an opening and that he gave Sisi a list of individuals who should be released.

“Emmanuel Macron is effectively giving a blank check to the ruthless repression carried out by Sisi against civil society and is turning his back on his own commitments,” said Benedicte Jeannerod, France Director at Human Rights Watch, in response to Macron’s comments.

france Egypt Security

Alongside Sisi, Macron says France will sell arms to Egypt irrespective of rights

PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector

PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2

Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters