Pakistan
Gold price decreases Rs300 to Rs110,000 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.
07 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 300 on Monday and was traded at 110,000 against its sale at Rs. 110,300 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs. 257 and was traded at Rs. 94,307 against Rs. 94,564 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 86,448 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market decreased by $.8 and was traded at $.1831 against $1839.
PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning
Gold price decreases Rs300 to Rs110,000 per tola
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2
Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders
China calls for new talks with US after Biden win
COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds
Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Read more stories
Comments