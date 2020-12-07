Markets
Kenyan shilling stable, expected demand surge may trigger pressure
- At 0720 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.15/111.35 per dollar, slightly weaker than Friday's close of 111.10/111.30.
07 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling traded stable on Monday but was seen coming under some pressure on the back of an expected rise in appetite for hard currency from firms looking to settle year-end obligations, traders said.
