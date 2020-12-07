Pakistan assures China of power provision to SEZ’s under CPEC

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said the government will ensure the provision of power and energy to the establishment of Special Economic Zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project.

The minister said that the provision would boost economic activities along with the creation of thousands of new jobs in the country.

Talking to the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, the minister apprised the envoy about the initiatives taken by the present government to curb the distribution and transmission losses in the power sector. He said that the focus of our government is to lower the cost of power generation by increasing renewable energy.

Both sides reviewed the progress of power projects under CPEC and agreed to continue the cooperation in the field of energy in the mutual interest of both countries.

The Chinese Ambassador said that China is keen to work with Pakistan in the field of energy including power projects under CPEC.

He thanked and appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy to expedite the progress of power projects under CPEC.

Chairman CPEC Authority Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gohar and Secretary Power Ali Raza Bhutta were also present at the meeting.