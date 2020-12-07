Markets
Hong Kong shares finish with losses
- The Hang Seng Index fell 1.23 percent, or 329.07 points, to 26,506.85.
07 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, hit by profit-taking and concerns about fresh China-US tensions, which overshadowed data showing China's exports rose at their fastest pace in almost three years last month.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.23 percent, or 329.07 points, to 26,506.85.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.81 percent, or 27.98 points, to 3,416.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.30 percent, or 6.92 points to 2,294.91.
