World
India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases
- Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.
07 Dec 2020
MUMBAI: India reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.
Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.
But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, inspite of a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets.
The number peaked in September when more than 97,000 cases were reported on a single day.
Deaths rose by 391, with the total now 140,573, the health ministry said.
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags
Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests
EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources
Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production
Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media
US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown
OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens
Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages
Read more stories
Comments