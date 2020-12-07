AVN 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

  • Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

MUMBAI: India reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.

Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.

But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, inspite of a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets.

The number peaked in September when more than 97,000 cases were reported on a single day.

Deaths rose by 391, with the total now 140,573, the health ministry said.

