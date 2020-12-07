Prices of essential kitchen items remain 'sky-high'

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items, like chicken meat, eggs, vegetables, pulses and others have remained 'sky-high' in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday. Live chicken is being sold at Rs226 per kg, while a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs170-180 and Rs190. Cow meat is being sold at Rs450-500 per kg. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs120-130 per litre, while yogurt at Rs130 per kg, according to the survey.

Similarly, the survey noticed the ginger is being sold at Rs650-700 per kg in the retail market, while garlic was available at Rs250 per kg. Onion is being sold at Rs80-90 per kg, while the price of tomato had gone down at Rs120 per kg from Rs150 per kg in the previous week.

Likewise, it was witnessed that peas are being sold at Rs200 per kg, capsicum at Rs150 per kg, arvi at Rs140 per kg, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, cabbage at Rs70 per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg, kado at Rs70 per kg, tinda at Rs80 per kg, tori at Rs70 per kg, turnip at Rs40 per kg. Green chilli is being sold at Rs200 per kg, lemon at Rs140 per kg, carrots are being sold at Rs60-70 per kg, reddish at Rs20 per bundle and cucumber is being sold at Rs70 per kg, the survey said.

It added that new-seasonal potato is being sold at Rs100-110 per kg, while old red-coloured potato was available at Rs90 per kg showing an increase of Rs10 per kg in the local market.

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/food grains have remained high-side in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs150-160 per kg, toota rice at Rs70-80 per kg, white big-size channa at Rs140-150 per kg, red bean at Rs160-200 per kg, moong at Rs200 per kg. Dal mash was being sold at Rs270 per kg, while price of dhoti dal also touched new peak as available at Rs230-240 per kg. Green dal chilka was available at Rs160 per kg, whereas the black dal chilka is being sold at Rs180 per kg. White lobiya is being sold at Rs160 per kg, dal masoor at Rs140 per kg, the survey noticed.

It added that all brands and quality of cooking oil and ghee were available at high side, the survey said. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs130-140 per litre, while yogurt was available at Rs120 per kg. Fresh milk was available at Rs120-140 per litre, while yogurt was sold at Rs130 per kg.

Fruits as staple food were also completely out of the purchasing power of the common man. Apples are being sold at Rs150 per kg, persimmons at Rs80 per kg, guava at Rs90-100 per kg, grapes are being sold at Rs150 per kg, pomegranate at Rs150 per kg, a dozen of bananas are being sold at Rs50-60 and Rs70.

