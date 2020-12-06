AVN 72.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

49th martyrdom anniversary: Homage paid to Major Shabbir Sharif

  • Major General Raza Aizad laid floral wreath on behalf of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Dec 2020

(Karachi) A wreath laying ceremony was held to pay homage to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider for supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Sunday. The ceremony was held at his monument in Lahore.

The ISPR stated that Major General Raza Aizad laid floral wreath on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army staff (COAS). The ceremony was attended by relatives of shaheed.

The 49th martyrdom Day of 1971 war hero, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider was observed today. He was awarded Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan's highest military gallantry award, for his valor and bravery during the 1971 war.

Pakistan Army has paid glowing tribute to Maj. Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, who was also recipient of Sword from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and Honour and Sitara-e-Jurat in 1965.

ISPR Maj Shabbir Sharif Nishan e Haider ceremony

