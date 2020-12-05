AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR

  • According to ISPR, the border fencing is expected to benefit the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan while restricting the movement of terrorists.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 05 Dec 2020

The fencing of the 2,611 km boundary along the border separating Pakistan and Afghanistan will be completed within the next two months.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) told Voice of America that the barrier has already been installed along about 83 % of the western Pakistani frontier. In 2017, the Pakistan Army had begun fencing with the end of 2020 set as its deadline.

The fencing had been started to block militant infiltration, smuggling, and other illegal crossings on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to ISPR, the border fencing is expected to benefit the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan while restricting the movement of terrorists.

The pair of three-meter-high mesh fences are filled and topped with coils of razor wire, running through rugged terrain and snow-covered, treacherous mountains which are as high as 4,000 meters. The fence is also strengthened with surveillance and intrusion detection systems.

Under the $550 million project, hundreds of new outposts and forts have also been built.

Pakistan's military is also working on the fencing of the Iran border and around 30% of the work has been completed. The entire project is likely to complete by the end of 2021.

Pakistan terrorism Afghanistan Iran ISPR Balochistan

Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR

Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report

Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Circular debt soars to Rs2.3 trillion

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

China comfortable with yuan's rise

Implementation of VAR a must: No sugar mill to be allowed to remove goods from Jan 1: FBR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters