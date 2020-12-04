AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil soy farmers sell estimated 75.4mn tonnes in advance

  • Considering Brazil is poised to collect 133.517 million tonnes of the oilseeds this season.
  • At this time last season, forward sales of Brazil's most prized export commodity represented 37.8% of the estimated crop.
Reuters Updated 05 Dec 2020

SAO PAULO: Brazilian soybean farmers have sold 56.5% of their beans in advance through Dec. 4, Safras & Mercado, an agribusiness consultancy, said in a statement on Friday.

Considering Brazil is poised to collect 133.517 million tonnes of the oilseeds this season, the volume of pre-sold soy amounts to an estimated 75.403 million tonnes, Safras said.

"There were few deals in November, still, pre sales are well above average," Safras said.

At this time last season, forward sales of Brazil's most prized export commodity represented 37.8% of the estimated crop, according to Safras data. The historical average is 34.5%.

There were very little soybeans left from the prior season on the domestic market, which led Brazil to resort to soybean imports in 2020. A net food exporter, Brazil sold huge volumes to China and was left with little for internal use during the inter-harvest period.

Farmers only have an estimated 1.4 million tonnes they can trade from their 2019/2020 output, Safras said.

According to government data, Brazil imported 625,000 tonnes of soybeans in the first 10 months of the year, the most since 2003, with the bulk coming from neighboring Paraguay.

Imports included a rare 30,500 tonne purchase of US soybeans, which is presently being unloaded from a vessel at the port of Paranaguá.

soybean

Brazil soy farmers sell estimated 75.4mn tonnes in advance

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters