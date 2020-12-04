AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
Health dept orders HDUs, ICUs operational during 2nd wave of COVID-19

  • He said that the total number of serious patients admitted in the city hospitals were 396, while the number of critical patients were 152.
APP 04 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department issued written directions to medical superintendents of Services, Jinnah and General hospitals to operationalize the High-Dependency Units (HDUs) and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at the same emergency level as these were functioning in June 2020, after the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus patients in the province.

Secretary Specialized Health Nabil Awan told this to the meeting jointly chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Secretary Punjab on Friday to review the situation of coronavirus in Lahore after a rapid increase in the cases.

Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) Co-Chairman Dr. Asad Aslam Khan briefed the meeting that the number of Covid-19 patients in Lahore increased rapidly and the rate of positive cases in the city jumped from 3 to 10 per cent in the last one week.

He said that the total number of serious patients admitted in the city hospitals were 396, while the number of critical patients were 152.

He said that the number of beds available for serious patients in government hospitals in Lahore were 538 out of which 47 per cent were occupied.

The meeting reviewed, in detail, the situation regarding the fast increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Lahore and issued orders to health authorities to immediately make 300 high-dependency beds operational for serious patients in the Expo Center.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha,Secretary Primary Health Muhammad Usman and officers concerned attended the meeting.

