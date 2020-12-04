Pakistan
Bullion prices on Friday
- Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Friday.
04 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Friday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 94564.00 (per 10 gram) Silver Tezabi Rs. 1045.95 (per 10 gram)
Government to introduce new local bodies system after elections, says PM Khan
Bullion prices on Friday
COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18
Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Read more stories
Comments