Pakistan
Sindh Police reports 25 new COVID-19 patients in three days
- He told that currently 227 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3481 had return to their homes after recovering from the disease.
04 Dec 2020
KARACHI: With 25 new cases reported in last two days, around 3753 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.
He told that out of total 1295 tests conducted in two days, as many as 25 cops tested positive for the virus.
The spokesman said that 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.
He told that currently 227 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3481 had return to their homes after recovering from the disease.
The spokesman said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.
Government to introduce new local bodies system after elections, says PM Khan
Sindh Police reports 25 new COVID-19 patients in three days
COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18
Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Read more stories
Comments