COVID-19 cases increasing, adopt SOPs: DC

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly as compared to the previous one in the country, the number of coronavirus patients were increasing rapidly in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-coronavirus arrangements here at his office, he directed the officials to ensure implementation of C virus SOPs at public places.

He said that if “we want to defeat the COVID-19,we must follow the SOPs regarding it including wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance and by avoiding crowded places.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the DC that 131 more people had become its victims during the last 24 hours out of which 128 were reported from Rawalpindi district while 3 belonged to other districts.

He briefed that 23 cases were reported from Potohar town, 23 Rawalpindi Cantt,59 Rawal town,7 Gujar khan ,3 taxila ,3 Murree, and 10 from Kahuta.

”Presently 24 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,14 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,27 Institute of Urology and 3 in the Hearts international hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities,”he added.

The official briefed that 5 people were died due to this deadly virus during last 24 hours.