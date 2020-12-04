World
Brexit briefing for EU envoys cancelled due to ‘intensive negotiations’
- An update on the latest in Brexit trade talks by EU negotiator Michel Barnier for national envoys to the bloc will not go ahead on Friday "due to the ongoing intensive negotiations in London".
BRUSSELS: An update on the latest in Brexit trade talks by EU negotiator Michel Barnier for national envoys to the bloc will not go ahead on Friday "due to the ongoing intensive negotiations in London", a spokesman for the bloc said.
