AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Drug Dealers on the Dark Web are illegally selling 'Pfizer COVID Vaccines'

  • As the United Kingdom is slated to be the first country in the world to carry out a large-scale rollout of the Sars-CoV2 vaccine, the dark corners of the internet are inundated with the "Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine" for sale.
  • These unverified doses of the vaccine could cost as much as $1300 per dose; blatantly exploiting the unprecedented demand for vaccinations amidst the second wave of the pandemic.
Hatim Salman Nusrat Updated 04 Dec 2020
Graphic: Hatim Salman Nusrat, Image Source: Reuters.
Graphic: Hatim Salman Nusrat, Image Source: Reuters.

As the United Kingdom is slated to be the first country in the world to carry out a large-scale rollout of the Sars-CoV2 vaccine, the dark corners of the internet are inundated with the "Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine" for sale.

The United Kingdom has officially ordered 40 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, making it the first nation in the world to make the widely-lauded drug available for general use; with 800,000 doses expected to arrive within the next few days, and at least 50 hospitals across the country preparing for a staggered roll-out.

However, in the far-reaches of the internet, the "Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine" is making the rounds, and as reported by VICE News, these unverified doses of the vaccine could cost as much as $1300 per dose; blatantly exploiting the unprecedented demand for vaccinations amidst the second wave of the pandemic. The descriptions of these apparent vaccines on the dark web read "The doses of the COVID-19 vaccine [have] been developed by Pfizer and BioNTec", adding that “...we can deliver in any country".

Screenshot of vaccine advertisement from the Dark Web. Source: VICE News.
Screenshot of vaccine advertisement from the Dark Web. Source: VICE News.

Blatant profiteering during the pandemic is nothing new, which included a plethora of remedies being advertised online - including the Sanna Makki herb in Pakistan that proved to be a diarrhetic - or vendors buying off massive stocks of sanitisers and substandard protective gear, only to sell them off online for massive returns.

Unfortunately, in the midst of a crippling global pandemic and a virus that has claimed the lives of millions around the world, profiteering can come at the cost of human lives, and the apparently fabricated "vaccines" floating on the dark web are no different, and could have drastic consequences for those desperate to immunise themselves from the virus.

According to Dr. Barbara Mintzes, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Center and School of Pharmacy, in an interview to VICE, urged consumers to remain vigilant, stating that "if a person is buying a prescription medicine or something like a vaccine, are they actually getting what they think they're getting? There is absolutely no assurance". Furthermore, she commented on the logistical complexities of shipping vaccines around the world, stating that "the vaccine needs to be kept at minus-70 degrees centigrade", and that a vial of the vaccine cannot simply be shipped out without certain precautionary measures.

These dangerous online profiteering scams can also have an impact on the supply chain of the vaccine itself, as in the United Kingdom, the government has designated an emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer vaccine, through which the doses will be released in batches to those who need it most - namely frontline healthcare workers, the elderly, and those vulnerable to pre-existing health conditions.

The "vaccines" on sale on the dark web, if legitimate, not only exposes loopholes in the supply chain mechanism, but effectively snatches the vaccinations from those who need it most, and diverts them to those willing to pay the highest price for it.

However, and more likely, if these "vaccines" are not legitimate, consumers could potentially be duped into paying a staggering amount of money for a toxic substance which could impact their health, or one that is completely benign, which could lure them into believing that they are vaccinated - when in reality, they would be extremely vulnerable to the virus, or worse, carrying it.

Digital security in the midst of the pandemic remains problematic, as a global phishing campaign has targeted organisations associated with the distribution of COVID-19, since September 2020. According to IBM X-Force IRIS analysts in a recent blog post, the phishing campaign has predominantly spanned across six regions, namely Germany, Italy, South Korea, Czech Republic, Eastern Europe and Taiwan, adding that "this phishing campaign may have been to harvest credentials, possibly to gain future unauthorised access to corporate networks and sensitive information relating to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution".

The international community awaits in anticipation to secure their own regulatory approval for the vaccine, which is said to offer approximately 95 percent protection against the virus - yet for most countries, especially those in the developing world, this process could take months.

COVID19 COVID vaccines

Drug Dealers on the Dark Web are illegally selling 'Pfizer COVID Vaccines'

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters