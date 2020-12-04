AVN 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.55%)
DCL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
DGKC 106.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.61%)
EFERT 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.74%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
HBL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUBC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
JSCL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
KAPCO 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
MLCF 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
OGDC 102.83 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.13%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 94.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.05%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
PPL 92.77 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.67%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
SNGP 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.51%)
STPL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.49%)
TRG 70.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.46%)
UNITY 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
BR100 4,400 Increased By ▲ 25.01 (0.57%)
BR30 22,253 Increased By ▲ 138.8 (0.63%)
KSE100 42,239 Increased By ▲ 191.55 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,708 Increased By ▲ 43.82 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

  • At least 3,262 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 8,260
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 55 deaths due to coronavirus while 3,262 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours across the country, local media reported on Friday.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 8,260.

As per details, 3,262 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 3,354 patients have recovered from the virus. Of them, 2,395 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 410,072.

Meanwhile, 44,627 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 350,305 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,672,166 samples have been tested thus far.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country fell to six percent on December 1. Later, the positivity rate across the country reached its highest level of 7.46 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre stated that five major cities of the country, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar were contributing 70 percent of coronavirus spread. The forum urged the public to follow SOPs and guidelines to curb spread of the disease.

On November 30, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the NCOC has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

Coronavirus deaths fresh cases

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline

US tightens travel rules for Chinese Communist Party members

PIA decides to transfer 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

Gwadar Smart City Master Plan approved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters