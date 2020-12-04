PARTLY FACETIOUS: The PM has begun to pontificate

"It is human to be proud of one's accomplishments."

"What a silly thing to say."

"Hear me out, and with pride comes a belief that whatever we say the world will believe."

"I get it; you are referring to Ishaq Dar's interview in which to my mind he scored a zero."

"You surprised! A man who deliberately over values the domestic currency to the detriment of the economy is not going to overvalue his own abilities!"

"Hey that's a disease known as politicist...."

"Is it unique to politicians? As God is my witness I don't know of any Pakistani, born and bred here, who doesn't suffer from some symptoms that are associated with this disease! I know of civilian and military personnel, industrialists who have made good with or without patronage, many maulanas and I dare say even the common man in his own home who reckon once given the chance to air their side of the story their audience will abandon all other narratives and..."

"I guess I would agree with you there - The Khan has begun to pontificate...."

"Whereas before he became prime minister he would simply attack and accuse and..."

"Good point, all those who accuse him of U-turns eat your heart out!"

"Don't be facetious anyway Dar came out rather silly and untruthful ...."

"What about Nadeem Babar and to a lesser extent Umar Ayub and the man with the widening girth Shazad Akbar taking credit for Dar's stupidity and hey Shahbaz Gill's face is also becoming rounder and..."

"The sign of truthful men in the new Pakistan!"

"Hmmm let me remind you of what Dar said, that the military had forced many an electable to leave the ranks of the PML-N and join The Khan but these ranks represent the flow in our politics, you know in the energy sector there is a flow of circular debt which implies any addition and then there is the stock which is what has been accumulated and..."

"So who is the stock and who the flow? The nineteen non-elected are not the flow but the stock I reckon...and technically those who change their loyalties depending on who is in government also represent a flow so who is the stock? "

"I guess those are the out of power political parties and of course the institutions and...."

"Don't be facetious."

