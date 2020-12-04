Mir Zafarullah Jamali's funeral prayer offered

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Funeral prayers of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali have been offered at Rojhan Jamali in which thousands of people participated. The senior political leader had been ill for a long time and was admitted to a hospital for the past few days. Many dignitaries including the President, Prime Minister, Army Chief expressed their condolences on the former PM's demise and prayed for forgiveness of the deceased.

The prominent Baloch leader passed away at a hospital in Rawalpindi last night. He was brought to the hospital for medical treatment after suffering a heart attack a few days back. The doctors had put him on a ventilator as his condition was critical. However, he could not pull through and passed away after battling with the ailment.