AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder
Dec 04, 2020
Markets

Canadian dollar extends rally as investors cheer vaccine progress

  • Canadian dollar gains 0.5% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches a 2-year high at 1.2852.
  • Price of US oil settles 0.8% higher.
  • Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

TORONTO: The commodity-linked Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-year high against its US counterpart on Thursday as investors bet that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines would boost economic recovery.

"The Canadian dollar has been etching out fresh highs each day this week as markets front-run their expectations of the economic recovery accelerating in 2021," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

Vaccine headlines are driving investor optimism, Harvey said.

Canadian health authorities could approve Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine within the next week, allowing distribution to start in early 2021, medical officials indicated.

World equity benchmarks rose and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.8% higher at $45.64 a barrel. Sources said OPEC and Russia agreed to a modest output increase from January of 500,000 barrels per day.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2858 to the greenback, or 77.77 US cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since October 2018 at 1.2852.

The US dollar plunged to its weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years. In addition to optimism about vaccines, signs of progress toward US fiscal stimulus kept investors upbeat, weighing on the safe-haven US currency.

Canada's jobs report for November is due on Friday, which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank, which has cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 0.25%, is due to make a policy decision next week.

The jobs data could show deterioration in the near-term outlook for Canada's economy, Harvey said. Canada is in the second wave of the pandemic, which has led to restrictions on businesses.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1.3 basis points at 0.747%. On Wednesday, it touched a near three-week high intraday at 0.780%.

Canadian dollar extends rally as investors cheer vaccine progress

