AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla bear Chanos reduces size of his short bet

  • The billionaire hedge fund manager told Bloomberg News he has never met or had a conversation with Elon Musk,
  • The change in tone from the bearish investor comes ahead of Tesla's entry into the S&P 500 benchmark index on Dec. 21.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

Jim Chanos, who has been short on Tesla Inc's stock since 2016, has reduced his bet against the electric-car maker, the short-seller told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

The billionaire hedge fund manager told Bloomberg News he has never met or had a conversation with Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, but if they were to meet he would say "job well done so far."

The change in tone from the bearish investor comes ahead of Tesla's entry into the S&P 500 benchmark index on Dec. 21.

"Obviously this is not being valued as a car company, it's being valued on Musk ... he's the reason people own the stock," Chanos had said in 2017.

Chanos did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla's stock has risen nearly seven-fold this year. Its shares were up nearly 5% on Thursday, a move which has resulted in $1.33 billion in mark-to-market losses for those betting against the stock, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

A short sale involves borrowing of shares by an investor who then sells them expecting to buy back at a lower price to pay back the loan.

Short interest on Tesla is currently at $27.37 billion, or 6.35% of its outstanding shares, according to S3.

"We are seeing short sellers hold and build their positions in the hopes of making back some of their losses hoping for a year-end swoon in Tesla's stock price," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of Predictive Analytics at S3.

"By the beginning of 2021 we should be able to see whether it's the Tesla longs or Tesla shorts that are on Santa's naughty or nice lists."

Tesla Inc

Tesla bear Chanos reduces size of his short bet

Pakistan's dossier exposed India's state sponsored terrorism, says DG ISPR

Pakistani flights denied by EU once again

Twitter suspends, restores Kashmir advocacy group 'StandWithKashmir' account after uproar on social media

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters