AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms on stimulus bets, weak dollar

  • Platinum hits highest since Jan. 16 at $1,034/oz.
  • Palladium falls over 7%.
  • Dollar trades near 2-1/2 year low.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

Gold firmed on Thursday as the dollar fell and investors clung to hopes of an eventual breakthrough in negotiations over a fresh US coronavirus aid package.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,837.06 per ounce at 12:47 p.m. EST (1747 GMT). It earlier hit its highest since Nov. 23 at $1,843.80, but gave up gains following a lower-than-expected US jobless claims number.

US gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,840.80.

US lawmakers sought to hammer out an agreement on aid for an ailing US economy with signs that a $908 billion bipartisan proposal was gaining traction, while US President Donald Trump expressed support for a relief bill.

Joe Biden coming to power in Washington could lead to more stimulus, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

But ultimately, "the gold market expected a lot more stimulus" than is being negotiated, he added, capping bullion's upside.

Optimism surrounding a stimulus deal and progress over COVID-19 vaccines kept the dollar index near a more than two-year low, buoying appeal for gold among investors holding other currencies.

"Stimulus talks and further dollar weakening are lending more support to gold," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell in a note.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen over 21% this year, benefiting from near-zero interest rates and the risk of higher inflation likely to result from massive stimulus globally to ease the economic blow from the pandemic.

Platinum hit a near eleven-month peak at $1,034 per ounce. It was last up 1% at $1,024.16.

Platinum has consolidated above $1,000 on positive global growth sentiment, with initial targets extending towards $1,040 as exchange traded fund interest drives price action related to deficits forecast in 2021, MKS PAMP said in a note.

Palladium fell 4.3% to $2,295.88 per ounce, after plunging as much as 7.3% and silver was down 0.5% at $23.98.

Gold price

Gold firms on stimulus bets, weak dollar

Pakistan's dossier exposed India's state sponsored terrorism, says DG ISPR

Pakistani flights denied by EU once again

Twitter suspends, restores Kashmir advocacy group 'StandWithKashmir' account after uproar on social media

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters