AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
World

Israel warns Iran may target its facilities abroad

  • Israel's counter-terrorism bureau said Iran could try to carry out attacks in nearby countries.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

JERUSALEM: Israel warned on Thursday that its facilities abroad could be targeted by Iran, which has been issuing new threats against Israel since the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.

In its warning, Israel's counter-terrorism bureau said Iran could try to carry out attacks in nearby countries, including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Israel Iran nuclear

