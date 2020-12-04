World
Israel warns Iran may target its facilities abroad
- Israel's counter-terrorism bureau said Iran could try to carry out attacks in nearby countries.
04 Dec 2020
JERUSALEM: Israel warned on Thursday that its facilities abroad could be targeted by Iran, which has been issuing new threats against Israel since the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.
In its warning, Israel's counter-terrorism bureau said Iran could try to carry out attacks in nearby countries, including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
