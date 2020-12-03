AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
Karachi has highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan: NCOC

BR Web Desk 03 Dec 2020

Karachi has the highest positivity rate of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pakistan, National Command and Operation Center said on Thursday.

As per details, the eye-opening revelation was made during the meeting in Islamabad. The forum told that Karachi’s positivity rate of the virus has spiked up to 20.12%, which is the highest in the country.

Karachi is followed by Hyderabad, where the the positivity rate stands at 18.43%. With 14.53% Abbottabad stands at third.

It was revealed that the number of coronavirus patients in critical condition has increased to 2,496. The numbers have been on the rise ever since the country began battling the second wave of the virus.

Among province, overall Sindh has the highest rate of 14.1% while Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which is under complete lockdown, stands at the second spot with a ratio of 11.9%.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s positivity rate is 5.6% while Balochistan has 12.5%. Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan have positivity rates of 6.6% and 4.7% respectively.

Punjab has a positivity rate of 4.2% — the lowest in the country.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported 39 deaths and over 3,000 new cases.

Coronavirus Pakistan Karachi COVID19 positivity rate Sindha

