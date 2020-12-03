Pakistan can progress only through relying on science and technology, not PDM meetings: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan can only progress through increasing reliance over technology, science and intellect.

“Pakistan cannot progress through the routine public meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but through increasing its reliance on technology, science and intellect”, the federal minister said at the launching ceremony of Huawei IdeaHub held at a local hotel under the theme “Intelligence at your finger tips”.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister stated that it was a matter of pleasure for him that Pakistan was among those few countries where Huawei Idea Hub was inaugurated today.

The federal minister said he wanted Huawei Company to establish its headquarter in Pakistan after China.

He also requested Huawei to assist Pakistan in developing Urdu software.

The minister was of the view that the government spends thousands of rupees to take prisoners to the courts.

“A new system was being developed for the courts and prisons under which the judges and prisoners will not require to travel with difficulty on daily basis”, he said.

Chaudhry Fawad said the 5G technology will bring revolutionary changes in the country and diminish the utility and requirement of several professions.

While those who are jobless are earning huge money through You tube and other technology-based apps, he added.

“The jobs of doctors, teachers and mechanics will soon be replaced by technology. We need to equip ourselves to keep abreast with the modern technological trends to create our space in the future job market”, he said while quoting, “Closing the eyes does not avert the trouble ahead”.

“We cannot predict which jobs will sustain their existence in the new technological development era”, the federal minister observed.

The minister said 5G technology will bring a revolution in the world after which the surgeons will be able to perform surgery in Lahore while sitting in Washington.

The children to be born after 15 to 20 years will not need to write anything during study and require just voice recorder writing apps.

Chaudhry Fawad said the vehicles will be shifted to electric in the next 15 to 20 years which will help reduce pollution and transform the entire automotive industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Huawei Deputy CEO Pakistan, Ahmed Bilal Masud appreciated the endeavours of federal minister, Chaudhry Fawad for reviving his ministry and encouraging scientific and technological innovations.