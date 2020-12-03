Markets
Japan buys 126,961 tonnes food-quality wheat via tender
- Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 126,961 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.
03 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 126,961 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
