Japan buys 126,961 tonnes food-quality wheat via tender

  • Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 126,961 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.
Reuters 03 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 126,961 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

