AVN 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.3%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 134.03 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.31%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.7%)
EFERT 61.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
HBL 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUBC 84.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
MLCF 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
OGDC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.02%)
PAEL 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 95.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.63%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 92.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.62%)
PSO 207.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (2.98%)
SNGP 45.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
STPL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
TRG 70.44 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.17%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By ▲ 19.93 (0.46%)
BR30 22,226 Increased By ▲ 72.62 (0.33%)
KSE100 42,275 Increased By ▲ 247.84 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By ▲ 70.1 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Life & Style

The Oscars 2021 will be televised, not held virtually

Reuters 03 Dec 2020

Follow BR Lifestyle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The Oscars 2021 will not be a virtual event and will be organized traditionally as an “in-person telecast,” according to a report from Variety.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25, 2021, so that theaters would be open again in the spring, which will allow more films to compete in the awards, the report said.

"The Oscars in-person telecast will happen," Variety reported on Tuesday, citing a representative from the Academy.

The Academy Awards are traditionally held at the 3,400-seater Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people who will be allowed to attend is unclear.

“The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” the report added, citing an awards publicist familiar with the situation.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Walt Disney Co -owned broadcaster ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Television’s Emmy Awards in September were a virtual-only ceremony. Including the host Jimmy Kimmel, only production staff and a handful of stars were allowed inside the event venue at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The Oscars 2021 will be televised, not held virtually

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters