Coal under increasing financial pressure: activists

PARIS: The coal industry is under increasing financial pressure, a coalition of environmental groups said Wednesday, but insurers are not ditching the polluting fuel fast enough to meet climate targets they warned. The fourth annual scorecard by the Insure Our Future campaign found that insurers around the world continue to retreat from coal, which is having a tangible tangible impact on coal mining and power companies.

It cited a broker as saying coal developers are facing rate increases of up to 40 percent this year.

"However, this momentum is not keeping up with the escalating climate crisis," they warned in the report.