Minister urges Telecom Foundation to establish more schools

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque on Wednesday directed the Telecom Foundation (TF) to establish more schools both in urban and remote areas of the country. The federal minister was given detailed briefing about the working and future plans of the Telecom Foundation.

\The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom was also apprised about the five-year strategic master plan of the TF, and the initiatives to be taken under this plan. Haque said that digitisation and provision of broadband services were among the top priorities of the government.

The minister directed the foundation to expedite steps for digital transition of its office and school network. Addressing on the occasion, the Federal Minister for IT lauded the strategic master plan of the Telecom Foundation. He said that digital transformation of Telecom Foundation Group was the reflection of Digital Pakistan Vision.

The Federal Minister for IT directed the management of the TF to complete all projects in a transparent manner.

The Federal Minister for IT said that steps were being taken to increase IT exports, adding that IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising computer services and call center services had surged to $379.251 million at a growth rate of 43.55 percent during the first three months (July-September) of the fiscal year 2020-21, in comparison to US $264.187 million during th efirst quarter of fiscal year 2019-20. He said that digitalization and provision of broadband services were the topmost priority. The Federal Minister for IT launched the Digital Transformation of the Telecom Foundation Group.

